VCK functionary murdered over financial dispute in Cuddalore; three arrested

CUDDALORE: Neyveli police have arrested three persons and are on the lookout for two more in connection with the murder of a 29-year-old VCK functionary in Kolliruppu village on Monday.

The victim -- P Balaji alias Vijayabalan (29), who was the district treasurer of the party's students' wing -- was stabbed to death near the Mariamman Temple in the village on Monday, allegedly by his relative T Thirunavukkarasu (26) over a financial dispute, said the police.

Based on a complaint, a case was registered under five sections at the Neyveli Thermal Police Station. Upon the directions of Cuddalore superintendent of police S Jeyakumar, a special team, led by Neyveli deputy superintendent of police A Shafiulla, was constituted. Acting on a tip-off, the police traced Thirunavukkarasu to the Draupadi Amman Temple area near a coal ash pond behind the Neyveli New Thermal Plant. A police official said the suspect, as he attempted to flee the police, slipped and fractured his right elbow. He was arrested and later provided medical treatment, added the official.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of G Arumugam (51) and T Manikandan (31), both were found hiding in a teak grove behind the Murugan Temple in Circle 28. Post-interrogation, the two were remanded to judicial custody. The police are also on the lookout for two more suspects -- Senthamarai and Thirusangu -- who are absconding.

SP Jeyakumar appreciated the Neyveli police team for taking swift action.