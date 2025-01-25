Cattle research foundation in Tiruppur pitches for using native bulls in Rekla races

TIRUPPUR: A cattle research foundation based in Kuttapalayam here has made a strong pitch for holding Rekla races using local breeds like Kangeyam, instead of using breeds from other states. This, according to the foundation, will help promote and conserve native breeds of cattle.
The call was made in a report published by Senaapathy Kangeyam Cattle Research Foundation (SKCRF), a research centre working on conservation of native breeds of cattle in Kuttapalayam. The report was released on Thursday.
Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Managing Trustee, SKCRF, said, “For the past 17 years, our foundation has been actively working to preserve Kangeyam cattle. As a result of these sustained efforts, the population of Kangeyam cattle has begun to recover. Indigenous breeds like Kangeyam are acclimatised to local climate and landscape, making them critical for sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change. Kangeyam cattle are drought-resistant, require fewer resources, and play a key role in maintaining soil health through organic manure, which reduces the dependency on chemical fertilisers. By conserving native species, we not only preserve biodiversity but also strengthen the climate resilience of rural farming system.”
Sivasenapathy called on farmers and organisers to rally behind this cause.
He said, “A troubling trend has emerged in recent years. In the Kongu region, Rekla races are increasingly being conducted using Hallikar and Amrit Mahal bullocks brought from Karnataka. While these breeds might achieve short-term success in competitions, this practice undermines the essence of promoting our native breeds. Importing cattle from other states for such events poses a grave risk to the survival of Kangeyam cattle, as it shifts attention away from breeding and nurturing local species. We strongly urge farmers, organisers, and communities to hold Rekla races using local breeds like Kangeyam. By doing so, we can ensure the survival of our native species, preserve Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change.”
Sivasenapathy said, “We will soon bring this report to the attention of the Tamil Nadu government. And, we will try to carry out appropriate awareness activities regarding this through the government. Everyone needs to be concerned about preserving our traditional breeds.”
A local social activist, R V Subramanian, advocated for keeping cattle breeds from other states at bay.
Speaking to TNIE, Subramanian said, “Kangeyam breed is the icon of the Kongu region. Rekla race organisers should not allow breeds from other states to participate in the competition. The Tamil Nadu government should pay special attention to this. It is everyone’s duty to protect our traditional breeds.”
R Karthikeyan, Treasurer of Kalnadai Kalachara Rekla Pathukappu Sangam, said, “Rekla races are held in Tamil Nadu in two categories -- mileage and metre. While the mileage category is a long-distance race, the metre one is a short-distance competition. Only local breeds, including the Kangeyam breed, are run in mileage category competitions across Tamil Nadu. Karnataka breeds are used only in the metre category, as they are capable of covering short distances in few seconds. But, unlike our local breeds, they cannot run in mileage competitions. Metre category competitions are held only in a few places, including Coimbatore and Pollachi. Metre category competitions are not held in areas other than Kongu region. So it will not affect our local breeds. Also, the Karnataka cattle breeds that are used in racing are more expensive. A racing bull can cost up to Rs 13 lakh. So not everyone will go for it.”