Cattle research foundation in Tiruppur pitches for using native bulls in Rekla races

TIRUPPUR: A cattle research foundation based in Kuttapalayam here has made a strong pitch for holding Rekla races using local breeds like Kangeyam, instead of using breeds from other states. This, according to the foundation, will help promote and conserve native breeds of cattle.

The call was made in a report published by Senaapathy Kangeyam Cattle Research Foundation (SKCRF), a research centre working on conservation of native breeds of cattle in Kuttapalayam. The report was released on Thursday.

Speaking to TNIE, Karthikeya Sivasenapathy, Managing Trustee, SKCRF, said, “For the past 17 years, our foundation has been actively working to preserve Kangeyam cattle. As a result of these sustained efforts, the population of Kangeyam cattle has begun to recover. Indigenous breeds like Kangeyam are acclimatised to local climate and landscape, making them critical for sustainable agriculture in the face of climate change. Kangeyam cattle are drought-resistant, require fewer resources, and play a key role in maintaining soil health through organic manure, which reduces the dependency on chemical fertilisers. By conserving native species, we not only preserve biodiversity but also strengthen the climate resilience of rural farming system.”

Sivasenapathy called on farmers and organisers to rally behind this cause.

He said, “A troubling trend has emerged in recent years. In the Kongu region, Rekla races are increasingly being conducted using Hallikar and Amrit Mahal bullocks brought from Karnataka. While these breeds might achieve short-term success in competitions, this practice undermines the essence of promoting our native breeds. Importing cattle from other states for such events poses a grave risk to the survival of Kangeyam cattle, as it shifts attention away from breeding and nurturing local species. We strongly urge farmers, organisers, and communities to hold Rekla races using local breeds like Kangeyam. By doing so, we can ensure the survival of our native species, preserve Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage, and contribute to global efforts in combating climate change.”