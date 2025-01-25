Central team inspects Cuddalore DPCs to evaluate moisture content in paddy

CUDDALORE: To assess moisture content in paddy, a central team inspected direct procurement centres in Muttam, Rajendracholagam, and Kuppankuzhi villages of Kattumannarkoil taluk on Friday.

Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food, and Public Distribution assistant directors Naveen and Preethi conducted the inspection, accompanied by technical officers Rahul and Abhishek Pandey, and Food Corporation of India manager of quality control Bhaskar Kumar. The team was joined by Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation managing director A Annadurai and Cuddalore collector Sibi Adhithya Senthil Kumar.

Annadurai said, “For the past two days, we have been assessing moisture content in paddy at procurement centres. The central team collected and analysed a total of 81 samples. Frost and reduced sunlight have made it difficult to dry paddy crops, adding to the moisture content. The samples will be sent to Chennai laboratories tomorrow to analyse impurities, moisture and residues. A report will then be submitted to the union government to finalise the moisture content standards for paddy procurement.”

The collector said, “Cyclone Fengal, the flooding of Veeranam Lake, and rainfall during the Pongal festival have severely impacted farmlands in Cuddalore. According to guidelines, paddy with up to 17% moisture content is procured, but unexpected rains and disasters have increased the moisture levels. The central team inspected the moisture content at Muttam and Kuppankuzhi and is considering increasing the permissible limit to 22%. Farmers have also reported lower yields due to these challenges.” Senior officials of agriculture and revenue departments, and the president of a farmers’ association were present during the inspection.

'Raise moisture content limit'

Tamil Nadu Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister M R K Panneerselvam urged the central team to increase the permissible moisture content limit for paddy procurement during a meeting at the Annamalai University Guest House in Chidambaram on Friday.

He said, “In December 2024, Cuddalore district received 114% more rainfall than the average. Over the last month, temperatures have ranged between 22°C and 29°C, with humidity levels between 88% and 92%. Heavy fog in the mornings has further affected drying conditions. Farmers are unable to meet the current standard of 17% moisture content. Various farmers’ associations have requested the limit be increased to 22% this year." He further appealed to the union government to accept the Tamil Nadu chief minister's request to implement the relaxation for the benefit of farmers.