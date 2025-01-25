Coimbatore government college faculty accuse HoD of sexual misconduct

COIMBATORE: A group of women faculty members of Government Arts and Science College at Thondamuthur on Friday staged a sit-in protest on the campus accusing a Head of Department of sexually harassing them. A faculty member seeking anonymity told TNIE that the HoD had been transferred to this institution from the government arts college located in the city following similar complaints.

“In the recent past, several women faculty members were harassed by him. Three faculties lodged a complaint with the college principal and Regional Joint Director (RJD) of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore on December 30 and 31, 2024 respectively seeking action against him. Many others were hesitant to lodge complaint against him as he holds a degree in Law.”

Sources said the RJD and principal held an inquiry with the complainants. “The inquiry was not fair and they supported the HoD indirectly. So far, they have not taken action against him. Condemning this, we staged a protest on campus. Now, top officers of DCE have assured that they would take action against him. So, we withdrew our protest,” she said.

The Regional Joint Director of Collegiate Education, Coimbatore V Kalaiselvi said the inquiry report has been sent to DCE.

Sources in the college said a few women faculty allegedly made fun of a colleague in another department for marrying a SC (A) man and they took the matter to the HoD who is also from the same caste. Based on his instructions, she then complained with the principal. To aevenge this, a few caste Hindu women faculty members levelled the complaint against the HoD.