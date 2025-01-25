Jumbo ‘Bullet’ shifted to Kalakkad tiger reserve in Tirunelveli

TIRUNELVELI: ‘Bullet’, the jumbo which was captured in the Nilgiris, was translocated to Uppar Kodayar in Kalakkad Mundanthurai Tiger Reserve (KMTR) here in Tirunelveli early on Friday.

Kottamalai Baskar aka ‘Bullet’ was lodged at an enclosure at Varagaliyar in Anamalai Tiger Reserve last month after sedation. When contacted by TNIE, Deputy Director of KMTR, Ambasamudram Division, M Ilaiyaraja confirmed the translocation of the elephant. The elephant, which frequently damaged crops and houses, was captured at Ayyankolly by a team of 50 forest staff with the help of kumkis, sources said.

“After sedation, the animal was soft-released in the enclosure in the presence of kumkis. Veterinarians monitored the animal and observed its behaviour,” sources added. It may be noted that a wild elephant named Arikomban was captured in Theni district and translocated to Kuttiyar dam area in KMTR in June 2024.