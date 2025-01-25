Lawyer murder case transferred to CB-CID

THANJAVUR: Acting on directions from the Supreme Court, the principal sessions court in Thanjavur heard the petition of a woman whose lawyer husband was allegedly murdered and on Thursday ordered the case to be transferred to the CB-CID.

The order was passed on the petition filed by T Sandhya, wife of advocate K Rajkumar of Muniyur in Tiruvarur district.

Sandhya in her petition stated that her husband Rajkumar, who was a practising advocate, was ill-treated by the personnel attached to the Haridwaramangalam police station on June 6, 2020, when he was arrested under provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act. After he came out on bail Rajkumar sent a representation to the state home secretary and DGP, among others, requesting action against the cops concerned, including the Haridwaramangalam SI. He also moved the first additional district sessions court (PCR), Thanjavur, on July 23, 2020. The Haridwaramangalam SI in question, however, threatened Rajkumar to withdraw the case. Rajkumar, however refused, Sandhya’s petition stated.

Meanwhile, Rajkumar was murdered on the night of October 12, 2020, and a case was registered by the same SI. Alleging that the inquiry into her husband’s murder was not properly done and that the real accused was spared, Sandhya moved the Madras High Court seeking the case investigation to be transferred to the CBI.

Pointing out that a charge-sheet was filed, her petition was disposed of by the high court. Following this Sandhya approached the Supreme Court for an inquiry into her husband’s murder by the CB-CID. The apex court then told her that she had the liberty to approach the sessions court. Accordingly, she filed the petition with the principal sessions court, Thanjavur.

After hearing the counsels for the petitioner and the Haridwaramangalam inspector, the court on Thursday ordered an inquiry into Rajkumar’s death by a CB-CID officer not below the rank of DSP. The court also ordered to file an additional charge sheet on or before April 22, 2025.