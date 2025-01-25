Rs 54-lakh maths park in Coimbatore nearing completion

COIMBATORE: Work on the maths park, the first such facility in the district, which is being established by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) near the VOC Park has reached the final stages and is likely to be inaugurated within a month.

During its 2023-2024 budget, the CCMC announced that a park named after the great mathematician Srimivasan Ramanujam will be set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh. The CCMC announced the facility based on the positive feedback it received from people to the Rs 30 lakh Science Park at Tatabad

The Maths Park project started in October 2023 on 50 cents of land. The facility will be built at a cost of Rs 54 lakh in 50 cents of land will be equipped with interactive mathematical models, maths-related concepts and other things which inspire the students about Maths. The park will be in the shape of ‘Pi’ when looked at from the sky or bird’s eye view.