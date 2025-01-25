‘Some eye CM job within days of launching party’: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: In a veiled jibe at Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief actor Vijay without taking their names, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, on Friday, said there are some who get annoyed with “our ideological standpoint” ‘Dravidian Model’ and want to capture power soon after launching a party. The public will not support them, he said.
Stalin was addressing the functionaries and cadres of various parties, including NTK, who switched sides and joined the DMK in his presence. A DMK statement said, “One zonal secretary, eight district secretaries, five panchayat union-level secretaries, nine office-bearers of various wings, six constituency secretaries, three candidates for Lok Sabha elections, six candidates for Assembly elections from a political party and over 1,000 cadres from other parties joined the DMK on Friday.”
The cadres switching sides en masse assumes significance with Seeman recently upping his virulent attack on ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, the Dravidian ideology and the DMK.
Highlighting the contrast between DMK and the other parties while welcoming the new joinees, Stalin said while other parties eye coming to power soon after the launch, DMK captured power by growing gradually. “There are a few people who blabber that they will be the next CM. I don’t want to name them, as it would amount to recognising them.”
In an apparent reference to the NTK, he further said, “Why do we, including Water Resources Minister Duraimrugan and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, decline to utter the name of this party? If the party is really striving for the welfare of Tamils, we can utter its name. But we don’t want to take the name of those who are enacting a drama.”
He said those annoyed with the Dravidian model can continue to vent their anger, since it is indirectly helping the DMK to grow further, adding it is due to the unsavoury speeches of the leader of the “other party” that many had now joined the DMK.
The CM also made an appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to not transfer Governor RN Ravi from Tamil Nadu, saying that the governor’s views against the Dravidian ideology are in fact increasing the support base of the DMK. He had made a similar tongue-in-cheek request earlier also.
“Some demand the transfer of the governor from Tamil Nadu. Have we adopted a resolution for changing the governor in the state Assembly? No, because the DMK is growing due to his presence. Let the governor come to the Assembly next year also and stage a walk out without reading the customary address. The people should witness that,” he added.
On the occasion, the NTK functionaries who joined DMK presented a bust of Periyar to Stalin, and said they had been misled so far.