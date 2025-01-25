‘Some eye CM job within days of launching party’: MK Stalin

CHENNAI: In a veiled jibe at Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) leader Seeman and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief actor Vijay without taking their names, Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, on Friday, said there are some who get annoyed with “our ideological standpoint” ‘Dravidian Model’ and want to capture power soon after launching a party. The public will not support them, he said.

Stalin was addressing the functionaries and cadres of various parties, including NTK, who switched sides and joined the DMK in his presence. A DMK statement said, “One zonal secretary, eight district secretaries, five panchayat union-level secretaries, nine office-bearers of various wings, six constituency secretaries, three candidates for Lok Sabha elections, six candidates for Assembly elections from a political party and over 1,000 cadres from other parties joined the DMK on Friday.”

The cadres switching sides en masse assumes significance with Seeman recently upping his virulent attack on ‘Periyar’ EV Ramasamy, the Dravidian ideology and the DMK.

Highlighting the contrast between DMK and the other parties while welcoming the new joinees, Stalin said while other parties eye coming to power soon after the launch, DMK captured power by growing gradually. “There are a few people who blabber that they will be the next CM. I don’t want to name them, as it would amount to recognising them.”