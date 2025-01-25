‘Stick to cap on vehicles for temple fest in tiger reserve’: Madras High Court

CHENNAI: The first bench of the Madras High Court has directed authorities to continue enforcing the regulations laid out for Arulmigu Aadhi Karuvannarayar Temple festival in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve. These guidelines, first passed in January last year in the interim order, are designed to protect the fragile ecosystem of the tiger reserve while allowing the annual festival to proceed.

The guidelines impose a cap of 100 vehicles per day entering the reserve, with devotees required to pre-register at the Karachikorai checkpost. Activities such as dumping garbage, using the Moyar River for drinking or cooking and burning firewood are strictly prohibited. The temple management is tasked with providing infrastructure such as ambulances, mobile toilets, drinking water and pre-cooked food. Security measures, including a monitoring committee and patrolling team, are also in place.

The festival’s location in the protected tiger reserve has been a bone of contention. Conservationists and forest officials have raised concern about the impact on wildlife. Petitioners like R Karpagam are advocating for stronger restrictions. The National Tiger Conservation Authority has also said the area was ecologically sensitive and the reserve’s carrying capacity must not be exceeded.

However, representatives of the Uppilia Naicker community and devotees have expressed frustration over interference with the centuries-old cultural and religious practices. Community leaders have demanded that the daily vehicle limit be increased to 300.

In the status report submitted before HC by Erode collector based on the peace meeting held on December 7 at Sathyamangalam taluk office that ended without consensus, HR&CE department and tahsildar have also requested the court to permit 250 to 300 vehicles per day, but the court rejected it.