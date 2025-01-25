Sugarmill releasing effluent into farmland, groundwater: Dharmapuri farmers

DHARMAPURI: The Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill in Harur has come under criticism after one cattle died and three others fell sick in farmlands close to the mill.

Residents of Gopalapuram alleged wastewater from the mill has been drained to the farmlands close to the vicinity without proper treatment and this has led to the cattle death. Further, they expressed concerns about the groundwater being contaminated and urged the district administration to conduct a detailed investigation.

R Annadurai, a member of the Sugarcane Farmers Confederation told TNIE, “This problem has been there for quite some time, usually the wastewater is deposited in a ditch within the mill premises. However, because of the recent rain, there has been seepage from the mill, which has drained into the farmlands nearby. Further, this wastewater will also seep into the ground and farmers are concerned by this.”

S Udhayakumar, a member of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam, said, “Over 200 acres of cultivation lands and 20 wells in the vicinity are impacted. This wastewater causes a foul odour and it is causing allergies in people. Moreover, this water is fatal for both crops and livestock. Immediate efforts must be taken to protect the groundwater because if the contaminated water seeps into the groundwater, it would be even more harmful.”

Subramaniya Siva Cooperative Sugarmill officials, said, “The mill operations were halted due to Pongal celebrations from January 12-22. Moreover, we do not release untreated water. Officials from the Animal Husbandry Department have conducted a postmortem on the cattle and the Pollution Control Board have collected water samples for testing.”