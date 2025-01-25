Tamil Nadu will see sunrise only after DMK’s sun sets in Erode East, says Seeman
ERODE / COIMBATORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman on Friday said the NTK is the only party that has the confidence to contest against the DMK in the Erode East bypoll as the party relies only on the people.
While campaigning for his party candidate, MK Seethalakshmi, in the Erode East constituency on Friday, Seeman said, “While other parties have boycotted the by-election, NTK is fighting the DMK in the seat because the party is confident that the people of the constituency will not bow down to money power. Tamil Nadu will only see sunrise when the DMK’s sun sets in Erode East,” he said.
“The parties that have ruled Tamil Nadu for the past 60 years have pushed the people to the point of accepting Rs 1,000 monthly dole. The NTK is contesting in the bypoll with the desire to change that situation and make the people of the state live with dignity. In the current DMK regime, teachers, TNSTC workers, students, farmers, doctors, and nurses have all come to the street to protest. The state government, however, claims that it’s a perfect government. DMK is not an unbeatable party; this by-election will be an election for change,” he said.
Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, Seeman accused the DMK of being the ‘A’ team of BJP. He said this in reply to criticism that NTK is working as the BJP’s ‘B’ team.
Congratulating his party members who left NTK and joined DMK in Chennai on Friday, Seeman sarcastically said his party now has to grow DMK too.
Replying to a question about DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s statement that people who are against Periyar are leading a low life, Seeman mockingly said that Duraimurugan’s comment was not at him but it was against Annadurai and Karunanidhi who spoke against Periyar when they left Dravidar Kazhagam.
He also said that he need not prove to anyone that he had met Prabhabakran.
Due to the people’s mass protest, the centre canceled the tungsten mining in Madurai and no party can claim credit for this victory, he said.
Seeman also said that he is not against Periyar. “My principle is praising Prabhakaran. I am not against Dravidam, my principle is to promote Tamil nationalism in this land,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Press Club condemned Seeman for using foul language while replying to the question of a female journalist about slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran’s nephew Karthik Manoharan.