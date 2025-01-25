Tamil Nadu will see sunrise only after DMK’s sun sets in Erode East, says Seeman

Earlier in the day, while speaking to reporters at Coimbatore International Airport, Seeman accused the DMK of being the ‘A’ team of BJP. He said this in reply to criticism that NTK is working as the BJP’s ‘B’ team.

Congratulating his party members who left NTK and joined DMK in Chennai on Friday, Seeman sarcastically said his party now has to grow DMK too.

Replying to a question about DMK general secretary Duraimurugan’s statement that people who are against Periyar are leading a low life, Seeman mockingly said that Duraimurugan’s comment was not at him but it was against Annadurai and Karunanidhi who spoke against Periyar when they left Dravidar Kazhagam.

He also said that he need not prove to anyone that he had met Prabhabakran.

Due to the people’s mass protest, the centre canceled the tungsten mining in Madurai and no party can claim credit for this victory, he said.

Seeman also said that he is not against Periyar. “My principle is praising Prabhakaran. I am not against Dravidam, my principle is to promote Tamil nationalism in this land,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Coimbatore Press Club condemned Seeman for using foul language while replying to the question of a female journalist about slain LTTE chief Prabhakaran’s nephew Karthik Manoharan.