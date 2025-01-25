Teachers Recruitment Board issues notification to recruit 132 faculty for government law colleges in TN

CHENNAI: Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) on Friday issued notification for recruitment of 132 faculty members in government law colleges. The board will invite online applications for appointment to the posts of associate professor, assistant professor and assistant professor (pre-law) in government law colleges from the eligible candidates from January 31 and the last date to apply will be March 3.

TRB will conduct the written examination for the recruitment process on May 11. Out of the 132 advertised posts, 8 are for associate professor, 64 for assistant professor and remaining 60 for assistant professor (pre-law) posts.

The recruitment notification holds significance as it has been published following the Madras High Court’s direction. A plea seeking direction to the state government to initiate the process for direct recruitment to the post of associate professors in government law colleges was filed in the high court last year, and during hearing, the court was taken aback by the number of vacant posts of teaching faculty in the state.

Expressing concerns over the lack of adequate teaching faculties, the court had said if the state government was not able to appoint teaching faculties on a permanent basis, it was better to close all the government law colleges. The court had summoned the law secretary and directed him to conduct the recruitment.

In the court, it was submitted that 19 out of 20 sanctioned posts of associate professors are lying vacant while nine associate professors are working in upgraded posts.