Woman discharged from Tirunelveli MCH dies, mentally ill son carries body on cycle

TIRUNELVELI: A mentally ill man was found carrying his mother’s body on his bicycle for about 20 km, from Tirunelveli to Moondradaippu, on Thursday. His mother reportedly died near the Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital (TvMCH) after he brought her outside the hospital, where she was receiving treatment for health issues.

The man was identified as J Balan (40) of Vadakku Meenavankulam near Nanguneri, and his mother as J Sivagami.

“Balan brought his mother outside the ward in a wheelchair and shifted her to his bicycle. He also tied her legs with a rope, which he usually does to ensure she does not fall off, and brought her outside the TvMCH campus. At a temple near TvMCH, Balan attempted to make her drink tea. However, she could not drink it and allegedly collapsed shortly. Balan then started carrying her body on his bicycle towards his native Meenavankulam. When he was approaching Moondradaippu, locals alerted police. The police recovered the body and sent it to TvMCH,” said sources.

When contacted by TNIE, TvMCH Dean Revathy Balan said, “Our staff carried Sivagami in a wheelchair out of the ward and handed her to her son, who insisted on her discharge. He was not ready to wait for an ambulance. Sivagami was first admitted on January 11 and again on January 22 over health issues. She was also mentally unstable.”

Social activists said the TvMCH authorities should have alerted Sivagami’s relatives, instead of sending her with her mentally ill son. It may be noted that few months ago, Balan was found carrying his mother on his bicycle in Tirunelveli city. After a video of this was uploaded on social media, netizens sought the help of officials to admit the mother-son duo to a government home.