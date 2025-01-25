Woman pours boiling water at intruders in Namakkal, foils robbery

NAMAKKAL: A woman who lived alone at Pallipalayam prevented two youths from snatching her gold chain by pouring boiling water on them and raising alarm, hearing which neighbours came to her rescue.

According to police, the woman Mallika (52) is a widow and lived alone. On Thursday evening, two youths barged into the house and tried to snatch her gold chain

Thinking quickly, Mallika who was boiling water at that time threw it at them and screamed for help. Immediately, neighbours rushed in and overpowered the intruders. Later, they were handed over to police.

Investigation revealed that Mallika’s neighbour Manimekalai had sought help from her friends Aishwarya (21), Abdul (21) and Santhakumar (20) from Thoothukudi to rob Mallika and share the money. The four people were arrested and remanded to custody on Thursday night.