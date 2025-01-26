83 Bangladesh nationals arrested for illegal stay at Tiruppur in January

TIRUPPUR: The city police on Friday arrested 36 Bangladesh nationals staying without proper documents in Tiruppur. 83 Bangladeshis were arrested in the district in January.

Sources said the city and district police are arresting Bangladeshis staying in the city and suburbs without proper documents, with help from central and state intelligence units and the anti-terrorism squad unit.

On Friday too, based on intelligence, anti-terrorist squad units of Coimbatore conducted searches at various places in the city. During searches, they secured 36 Bangladesh nationals, including a woman, who were staying illegally. They were then handed over to the city police.

“In Tiruppur city, 20 Bangladeshis were arrested in 15-Velampalayam area, six in Tiruppur South and 10 in Nallur for staying in these areas without proper documents. They were then arrested on Friday night after a detailed investigation,” a police officer from the city said. “They were working at various knitwear companies and construction companies on daily wage basis. Further investigation is on.”