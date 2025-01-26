BJP trying to amend Waqf laws with ulterior motives: MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi

MADURAI: The BJP-led Union government is bringing new laws to amend the Waqf Board for ulterior motives and aims to give the land to large corporates, charged Thoothukudi Lok Sabha MP K Kanimozhi.

Speaking at a political rally, she said, “The Union government is bringing in new laws (legislations) to amend the Waqf Board. Thereby, they will seize and acquire the lands of the Waqf Board. Later, these lands will be given to Adani, Ambani and other multinational corporations. To bring a better future for these MNCs, the lands of the Waqf Board will be given. When these laws were sent to the Standing Committee of Parliament for review, there were disapprovals from the committee and to our, shock the members were also dismissed."

"IIT – Madras is a very prestigious institution, but its head is surprisingly speaking about the medicinal value of gomutra (Cow Urine) and this is celebrated. But, we are celebrating the martyrs for the Tamil Cause who fought for future generations. A few days ago, our chief minister issued a statement on Iron Age and declared that even the history of the world cannot be written by excluding Tamil Nadu. While we feel pride about this, some are trying to destroy and dominate the spirit. Even after various protests against imposition of Hindi over decades, the Union government still plans to impose Hindi. When the local leaders are fighting and agitating for many reasons, the Union government is desperate and trying to seize every opportunity to bring Hindi to Tamil Nadu. If Hindi is imposed here, it will diminish the importance of Tamil. Naturally, the future of Tamil speakers is also at stake. From Periyar EV Ramasamy and Annadurai to M Karunanidhi and Chief Minister M K Stalin, we are still agitating against Hindi," she added.