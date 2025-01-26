Class 9 student electrocuted at government school in Sivaganga

SIVAGANGA: A 14-year-old boy was allegedly electrocuted to death at a government school in Poyyavayal in Sivaganga district while he tried to plug the computer’s wire into the socket, on Thursday. The CEO suspended the school headmaster and a teacher after the boy’s relatives staged a protest on Saturday.

The victim, Shakthi Somaiah, was a Class 9 student. On Thursday, the students were in the smart classroom when Shakthi tried to plug the wire into the socket. He was rushed to the government hospital in Karaikudi where he died.

Shakthi’s relatives refused to receive the body after the postmortem, demanding action against the school authorities, and a government job for one of the family members.

Chief Educational Officer Balumuthu suspended headmaster Ganesh and another teacher Pandi Muthu, who was in charge of the classroom.

Cooperatives Minister K R Periyakaruppan reached the spot, spoke with the boy’s kin and gave Rs 5 lakh from the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and Rs 2 lakh from his fund. Furthermore, former MLA Ramasamy gave Rs 2 lakh from his trust.