DMK did not safeguard rights of Tamils, says NTK chief Seeman

ERODE: On the second day of campaign, NTK Chief Coordinator Seeman said that DMK did not protect the rights of people.

Speaking among cadres and the public, Seeman said, “The political parties that have been ruling over us for so long, came to power by presenting state rights, autonomy and Tamil nationalism. However, they have not protected our rights. DMK remained quiet when education was moved to the concurrent list from state list, and it’s funny to see them now say that they will bring it back.”

He added, “Tamil Nadu’s resources like coal, methane, and electricity are shared with other states but we have to fight to get our share of Cauvery water and when we fight, Tamils in Karnataka are attacked.”

“NEET exams were brought in by the Congress government and were implemented by the BJP. Though the DMK said that they would cancel NEET exams once they came to power, they did not do it. Similarly, the Kachchatheevu issue is also a good example. Hence, the DMK has not protected the rights of people from Tamil Nadu. We are an alternative party and people should understand this and support us during the by-election,” he said.

Meanwhile during their campaign, at Periyar Street, the area where E V Periyar’s house is located, Congress party workers gathered and raised slogans against the NTK, leading to a clash between both parties. Later, police intervened and pacified both party members.