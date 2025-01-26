Governor Ravi making allegations against DMK govt based on WhatsApp forwards, says Min Mathiventhan

CHENNAI: Countering Governor RN Ravi’s attack on the state government, Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Dr M Mathiventhan accused the governor of giving a political colour to his constitutional position and acting as a de facto leader of opposition.

The minister alleged the governor, instead of fulfilling his constitutional duties, is “crafting political points” for opposition parties by relying on sources like WhatsApp forwards.

Criticising Ravi’s Republic-Day speech, the minister said, “Regrettably, the governor used such a significant occasion to criticise a democratically elected government rather than offering constructive words.”

Highlighting the state’s achievements, the minister cited last year’s NITI Aayog report, which ranked TN third nationally in overall performance and first in poverty eradication initiatives. He questioned whether Ravi was aware of these accomplishments or is he not trusting the union government agency.

Mathiventhan also accused Ravi of obstructing the state’s progress, including stalling the appointment of V-Cs in universities, thereby disrupting administrative efficiency. He criticised the governor’s support for the centre’s ‘Vishwakarma’ scheme and said it is promoting of caste-based education that resists social progress.

The minister further condemned the governor’s alleged attempts to portray TN as a “failing state” and its people as anti-nationals. He also said Ravi should step down from his post if he do politics and urged him to refrain from politicising occasions like Republic Day.