Tamil Nadu

Man found dead in Gudalur, family suspects jumbo attack

There were no symptoms of elephant attack as there were no tusk injuries or broken bones on the body.
Image used for representational purposes only
Image used for representational purposes only
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

NILGIRIS: A 37-year-old man was found dead in a suspicious manner at Devarsholai near Gudalur on Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Jamsheer, a areca nut cultivator. He had a small portion of land at Devarsholai’s third division.

Initially, as Jamsheer did not return home, his family initiated a search for him and found his body on the roadside on Saturday at 6.30 am and informed the Gudalur forest division officials suspecting it to be a wild elephant attack.

Denying that Jamsheer was attacked and killed by a wild elephant, a forest department official said, “There were no symptoms of elephant attack as there were no tusk injuries or broken bones. We have only noticed a small five-inch hole on his stomach. We have also not found any elephant footprints in the surroundings. Since, it’s a case of suspicious death, we have handed the case over to the police.”

Reacting to this, A senior official from Gudalur station said, “We have sent the body to Gudalur government hospital for postmortem and we will take a decision on this case after getting the reports.”

Gudalur
Man dead
suspicious elephant attack

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com