New building of govt arts college for women in TN's Puliyakulam yet to open for students

COIMBATORE: An allegation was raised that with all the work at the new building of Government Arts and Science College for Women at Puliyakulam completed three months ago, the new building is yet to come for students’ usage.

Official sources said the college administration is waiting for permission from officers of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE) to open the new building at the college. Meanwhile, students requested officers to bring the new building for student’s use to avoid attending the evening classes till 6.30 pm.

A second-year student, P Pavithra (name changed) at the English department told TNIE that out of ten classrooms, at present, only eight classrooms are used by the students, one room is used by the staffs and another is used by principal.

“Due to classroom shortage, classes for three courses of B.Com, Mathematics and Computer Science are held in the morning shift from 8.45 am to 1.15 pm and English and Tamil classes are held in second shift from 1.30 pm to 6.30 pm,” she pointed out.

“Due to the second shift, we have to attend evening classes till 6.30 pm. Many girls are unable to go to the part-time job due to timing issue. If we go to part-time jobs in the evening, the salary would help us to meet our education and personal expenses,” she said.

Another student told TNIE that due to the second shift, many girls have to reach the college after 7:30 pm. She said that it takes them a long time to reach home due to traffic.