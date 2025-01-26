NIA arrests two absconding accused in 2019 Ramalingam murder case

CHENNAI: The NIA on Saturday arrested two absconding accused in the 2019 Ramalingam murder case linked with the banned PFI, the NIA said on Saturday.

The arrested accused have been identified as Abdul Majeeth and Shahul Hameed, both hailing from Thanjavur. NIA investigations revealed the two to be involved in the murder, the agency said. The duo had allegedly conspired with other accused near the Periyapalli mosque in Thirubhuvanam on February 5, 2019, to chop the hands of Ramalingam to create fear among people and spread communal hatred.

NIA, which took over the investigation from the Tamil Nadu police in March 2019, had charge-sheeted 18 accused before the NIA Special Court, Chennai, in the case RC-06/2019/NIA/DLI in August 2019.

Six of the 18 accused were absconding, and a reward of Rs 5 lakh each had been announced for information about them. The absconders were also declared proclaimed offenders by the special court.

In 2021, NIA had arrested one of the six absconders, identified as Rahman Sadiq. In November 2024, the agency had traced Abdul Majeeth and Shahul Hameed to Poombarai area of Kodaikanal, and arrested one harbourer, Mohammed Ali Jinah, who was the 19th accused identified in the case. Jinah was later remanded to judicial custody.

Abdul and Shahul, however, managed to escape and were finally arrested on Saturday by the NIA, which continues to investigate the case.