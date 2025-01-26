Sri Lankan Navy seizes three Indian fishing boats, arrests 34 fishermen

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy seized three Indian mechanised fishing boats consisting of 34 Indian fishermen from Ramanathapuram district for alleged violation of IMBL and fishing in Sri Lankan water in the wee hours of Sunday.

The boats and the arrested fishermen were taken to Iranativu. Later, they were handed over to the Assistant Directorate of Fisheries, Kilinochchi for legal proceedings.

According to the fisheries department, more than 400 boats from Rameswaram have ventured into the sea on Saturday.

While a cluster of Indian boats were fishing near the IMBL, few fishing boats said to have entered Sri Lankan water.

Sri Lankan Navy official sources said that the Northern Naval Command and Coast Guard of Sri Lankan navy deployed their Fast Attack Craft and the North Central Naval Command its Inshore Patrol Craft to chase those Indian fishing boats in the sea area north of Talaimannar.

Reportedly, the Sri Lankan Navy have caught 6 Indian fishing boats and arrested 52 Indian fishermen so far in 2025 for IMBL violation and fishing in SL waters.

Fisheries department in Ramanathapuram stated that the three boats owned by Sachin of Rameswaram, Deniyl and Rubildan of Thangachimadam were caught by the Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation.

Details about the arrested fishermen have been sent to the higher officials for further action.

Fishermen associations have condemned the continuing arrest action and urged the union government to take action to release the fishermen without any heavy fine.

They also requested the union government to retrieve the seized boats.