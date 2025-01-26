Tamil Nadu man who caught giant manta ray fish booked under Wildlife Act

THOOTHUKUDI: Forest officials booked fishermen who caught a giant manta ray fish and sold it for Rs 56,000, as the species is protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Sources said, the manta ray fish was caught by a group of fishermen headed by Joseph (54) of Periyathalai fishing hamlet off Thoothukudi coast on January 21. The fish was lifted with a crane to the fish landing centre. The fish weighed 1,080 kg and was sold for Rs 56,000 in an auction.

Since the fish is enlisted as an endangered species in IUCN and protected under Schedule 1 of the Wildlife Protection Act, the forest officials registered an FIR against Joseph and others.

A forest official said the manta ray fish can be found both in shallow and deep waters. There is prohibition on hunting, poaching, killing and trading it, as it was hunted for liver oil in foreign countries, he said.