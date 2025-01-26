Tiruppur corporation to get new office building at Rs 46.8 crore

TIRUPPUR: Ahead of the upcoming expansion of city corporation limits, the construction of a new office building has been announced at an estimated cost of Rs 46.8 crore.

The Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department has given Administrative Sanction for the project and Corporation Commissioner S Ramamoorthy told TNIE that tenders will be called soon.

Officials said that at present, the total area of the corporation is at 159.35 sq km and population is at 13.99 lakhs. Sources said the Tiruppur municipality was upgraded to a municipal corporation on January 1, 2008. Following this, its boundaries were expanded on October 25, 2011, including third-tier municipalities of Velampalayam and Nallur located near the border of the corporation. In addition, village panchayats of Thottipalayam, Andipalayam, Veerapandi, Chettipalayam, Mannarai, Murugampalayam, Neeruperichal, and Muthanampalayam were also annexed then. This increased the total wards in the corporation to 60, which are divided into four zones.

Meanwhile, boundaries of the corporation are set to expand further, including Kaniyampoondi and Nachipalayam village panchayats, which is expected to increase number of wards.

In anticipation of this expansion, a resolution was passed recently by the council to construct a new office building for the city corporation with adequate facilities.

Officials said that the new office building is planned to be constructed at an area of 96,432 square feet, across three floors and about 3.32 acres of land opposite to the Tiruppur Central Bus Stand has been identified for this.

Speaking to TNIE, Corporation Commissioner S Ramamoorthy said, “The file is now awaiting Technical Sanction. We expect to receive Technical Sanction in the next four days. After this, we will start work for the tender process. The tender is likely to be finalised in three weeks. Construction work will begin immediately after.”

“We plan to convert the existing office building into a zonal office after the new office building is complete,” the Commissioner added.