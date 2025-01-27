893 MoUs with domestic, foreign firms inked since 2021, says Minister TRB Rajaa

CHENNAI: Industries Minister TRB Rajaa hit out at criticism from opposition parties and detractors seeking to allegedly undermine Tamil Nadu’s achievements and said that World Economic Forum (WEF) serves as a platform for fostering global economic collaborations and understanding key investment trends.

Stating that Tamil Nadu has positioned itself as a model of governance and economic growth in India as evidenced by its contributions to the country’s GDP and employment statistics, Rajaa said the state has signed 893 MoUs with domestic and international companies since 2021, attracting investments worth `10,07,974 crore and creating 31,53,862 jobs.

In a statement, Rajaa said Tamil Nadu’s participation this year included productive discussions with global leaders and industrial representatives, positioning the state as a prime destination for investments. Key outcomes from Davos include Tamil Nadu’s engagement with leaders and industries from Singapore, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Finland.

Discussions centered on sectors such as semiconductors, renewable energy, quantum computing, pharmaceuticals and food export. Notable agreements and collaborations emerged from these dialogues, paving the way for sustained partnerships, he added.

EPS renews demand for white paper

Chennai: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday renewed his demand for a white paper on the investments attracted by the DMK government since 2021 through the visits of Chief Minister MK Stalin to foreign countries and the global investors meet.

In a statement, Palaniswami said when Stalin was in the opposition benches, he vehemently demanded a white paper for investments but is now hesitating to make public the information.

Palaniswami said Industries Minister TRB Rajaa is attending the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting in Davos. While there are reports about other states signing MoUs to attract investments, there has been no such information about Tamil Nadu, he alleged. ENS