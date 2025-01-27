Allow nurse’s maternity leave for third child: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

MADURAI: Observing that the state should give a purposive interpretation to maternity leave rules, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the government to provide maternity leave to a government staff nurse from Madurai, after her application was rejected citing that it was her third pregnancy.

Justice R Vijayakumar passed the order on a petition filed by the nurse challenging the rejection order and seeking direction to grant her one year maternity leave from August 2024 to August 2025.

According to the order, the petitioner was initially appointed as a staff nurse on contract basis in 2008 and her service was later regularised in 2018 with effect from 2014. While she was working on a contract basis, she had two female children through her first marriage. She had not availed maternity leave for the two deliveries since she was a contract staff.

Following a divorce, she remarried and conceived her third child for which she applied for maternity leave from August 24, 2024 to August 23, 2025. But her application was rejected by pointing out that it was her third child. She was instructed to apply for any other type of leave but even then her request was not accepted and she was referred to the medical board, which declared that she was fit to resume duty. Aggrieved by this, she moved the court.

The government advocate pointed out that as per Rule 101 (a) of Fundamental Rules, the maternity leave can be granted only to a woman government servant with less than two surviving children. In the present case, the petitioner already has two surviving children through her first marriage and therefore is not entitled to 12 months maternity leave under service regulation, he added.