Dr K M Cherian, who performed India’s first bypass surgery, dies in Bengaluru

CHENNAI: Dr K M Cherian, a pioneer heart surgeon who performed the country’s first coronary artery bypass, passed away on Saturday night in Bengaluru. He was 82.
Speaking to TNIE, his daughter Sandhya Cherian said he collapsed at a wedding in Bengaluru. He was rushed to a hospital but died on the way, she said. His mortal remains were brought to Chennai from Bengaluru on Sunday.
The funeral will be held on February 1 and the body will be laid to rest at the Kilpauk cemetery. His body will be kept at the Frontier Lifeline Hospital on January 31 for public homage, Sandhya said.
Dr Cherian, the founder of Frontier Lifeline Hospital and Dr Cherian Heart Foundation, was a recipient of various awards, including the Padma Shri in 1991. He performed India’s first successful coronary artery bypass surgery in 1975 at the Southern Railway Headquarters Hospital at Perambur in Chennai.
It may be recalled that when he performed that surgery, there were no special needle holders, forceps, headlights or standby generators. He is also credited with performing India’s first heart-lung transplant and first paediatric heart transplant.
In their condolence messages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described Dr Cherian as one of the most distinguished doctors of the country, while Chief Minister M K Stalin said his “pioneering work” saved many lives.
‘Cherian was a fantastic cardiac surgeon & a pioneer’
Born in 1942 in Alappuzha in Kerala, Cherian did his MBBS in 1964 and MS in 1970 at the Kasturba Medical College in Mangalore. He started his career in Christian Medical College in Vellore as a lecturer in surgery.
Recalling his association with the renowned surgeon, Dr Sunil Shroff, Managing Trustee of MOHAN Foundation, said Cherian was one of the reasons for Tamil Nadu leading in heart transplants in the country. “I first met him in 1999 when we started the organ sharing network in Tamil Nadu.
Dr Cherian was with Madras Medical Mission and MOHAN Foundation was coordinating the sharing of organs among six hospitals to ensure that human organs do not go waste. Cherian received most of the hearts and lungs from our network hospitals for transplants,” Shroff said.
Noted cardiologist Dr Ajith Mullaseri, whose relationship with Dr Cherian spanned three decades, said the outstanding surgeon, who was the founding vice-president and director of Madras Medical Mission, never believed in resting on one’s laurels.
“He was a visionary, fantastic cardiac surgeon, and a pioneer. He wanted to set up a standalone tertiary cardiology centre even in those days when it was tough to establish such facilities. The beautiful building (Madras Medical Mission) in Mogappair is a testimony to his hard work. He believed that if all the cardiac sub-specialities and treatment were offered under one roof, patients could get the best service.”
He also kept pushing us to match the advancements made in cardiac surgery in other parts of the world, Dr Mullaseri said. “He had contacts all over the world. He trained many cardiac surgeons all over the country,” he added.
Incidentally, Cherian’s autobiography, ‘Just an Instrument’, was launched at the Kerala Literature Festival held in Kozhikode on January 24. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his condolence message, said, “Dr Cherian’s contribution to cardiology will always be monumental, not only saving many lives but also mentoring doctors of the future. His emphasis on technology and innovation always stood out.”
CM MK Stalin, in a statement, said, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr KM Cherian, Chairman and CEO of Frontier Lifeline Hospital, and a globally renowned name in cardiac surgery. His contributions will continue to inspire excellence in medicine.”
TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, BJP state president K Annamalai, and AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran were among those who condoled his death.