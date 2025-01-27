Gallantry award to fireman for saving three

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday presented awards instituted by the government. Here is a brief note on the recipients:

Anna Medal for Gallantry: K Vetrivel, fireman, Chennai district. On November 12, 2024, three persons were struggling for life in the Adyar river. Vetrivel didn’t think twice before jumping in and rescued them. In recognition of the timely and selfless act, the award was presented to him.

Kottai Ameer Communal Harmony Award: SA Ameer Amsa of Ramanathapuram district. He is known for his philanthropic services. So far, he has assisted in burying around 1,000 bodies of destitute persons, irrespective of their community.

Amsa also helped people during the Covid pandemic. He was given the award in appreciation of the services he rendered in maintaining communal harmony. The award has a cash component of Rs 5 lakh and a medal.

C Narayanasamy Naidu Paddy Productivity Award: R Murugavel, Theni district. Murugavel cultivated paddy under the System of Rice Intensification Method for Cultivation. During 2023-24, he got a yield of 10,815 kg paddy per hectare. This productivity is observed to be the highest in the state during 2023-24 and Murugavel was chosen for this award which includes a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh and a medal.

Gandhi Adigal Police Medal: P Chinnakamanan, inspector, Central Intelligence Unit, Villupuram zone; K Mahamarx, head constable, Villupuram district; K Karthick, head constable, Thuraiyur, Tiruchy district; K Siva, grade II police constable, Armed Reserve, Salem district; and P Poomalai, grade II constable, Armed Reserve, Salem district received this award for outstanding work in curtailing illicit liquor. The award has a cash component of Rs 40,000, and a medal. CM’s Trophies for best police stations were awarded to Madurai city - First prize; Tiruppur city - Second prize; and Tiruvallur district - Third prize.