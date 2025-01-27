Govt driver, railway staff in Tirunelveli held for sexual assault of woman

TIRUNELVELI: A railway staff and a TNSTC bus driver were arrested by Tirunelveli District All Women Police for allegedly raping a woman from Puducherry on Saturday. K Subash (37), a railway staff from Manur and the victim were acquaintances.

The victim used to visit Tirunelveli for personal reasons, and became acquainted with Subash, who sometimes helped her get a seat on trains. When the victim recently visited Tirunelveli, Subash took her to a hotel and consumed alcohol.

He then took her home while his family members were away, and called the other accused P Murugesh (37), the bus driver. The duo then raped her. The victim managed to escape and filed a complaint against them, sources said. Police arrested the accused and lodged them in Palayamkottai Central Prison after producing them before judicial magistrate.

Got her drunk at a hotel

When the victim recently visited Tirunelveli, Subash took her to a hotel and made her consume alcohol. He then took her home while his family members were away, and called P Murugesh, the bus driver. The duo then raped her. The victim managed to escape and filed a complaint.