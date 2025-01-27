Labour Department clears registration of Samsung India Workers Union

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Labour Department has approved the registration of the CITU-backed Samsung India Workers Union (SIWU) on Monday.

The Madras High Court in December directed the department to pass appropriate orders on the application for union registration within six weeks. The certificate of registration was issued by the Joint Commissioner of Labour on Monday.

“The six weeks given by the high court is ending today. Since we did not hear from the department until the afternoon, we sought permission for carrying out a protest on the 30th. We are glad that the registration has gone through,” said a CITU member.

The CITU had applied for the registration of the SIWU in July last year, listing 1455 workers from Samsung at the time of application.

However, the registration had been pending with the labour department despite the CITU stating that they had submitted all necessary documents.

“No clarification was sought and no additional documents were asked for in this period. There was no need to delay the registration in the first place,” said another CITU member