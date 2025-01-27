Madras HC orders removal of all permanent flagpoles erected in public places in TN

MADURAI: In a significant order delivered on Monday, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court directed all political parties, communal and other organisations to remove the permanent flagpoles erected by them in public places and government lands across Tamil Nadu within three months.

Failing this, the jurisdictional authorities should remove the flagpoles and recover the cost incurred for it from the parties or organisations concerned. No authority should grant permission to any political parties or organisation to erect permanent flagpoles in public places in the state, the court added.

The order was passed by Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan while dismissing a batch of petitions filed by three persons seeking permission to install flagpoles in public places.

The judge observed that erection of flagpoles with or without permission amounts to encroachment of public places, roads, streets etc and causes traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public. Moreover, there is no provision to issue license to install flagpoles permanently, the judge pointed out. The revenue authorities and police have no power or jurisdiction to give no objection certificates to erect permanent flagpoles, he added.