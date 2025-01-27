Madurai Bench of Madras HC tells TN to consider plea for statue, museum of Maruthu brothers

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently directed the state government to consider a plea to set up a museum and library with a statue for freedom fighters Maruthu brothers in Mukkulam village in Tiruchuli taluk of Virudhunagar district.

A bench of justices MS Ramesh and AD Maria Clete passed the order on a petition filed by S Muthupandi. The judges observed that the decision to install a statue, construct a museum and library of any leaders of the nation revolves around various factors such as availability of land, location, and impact on society, among others.

These are policy decisions of the government and the court cannot interfere in it, they added. However, since Muthupandi claimed a person willing to donate land for the said cause, the judges directed him to give a suitable representation to the government.