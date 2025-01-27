Nagari-Tindivanam railway link faces funding hurdles

CHENNAI: Two months ago, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed Parliament that delays in new line projects in Tamil Nadu were primarily due to land acquisition issues. However, 90% of the land required for the 184.45 km Nagari-Tindivanam new line project has been acquired, and work is now progressing on the remaining 10%. This long-delayed project, which has been stalled since 2008, has prompted rail passengers to call for higher funding in the upcoming budget to speed up its completion.

The Nagari-Tindivanam new line will connect rural villages in Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvallur, Tiruvannamalai, and Villupuram districts in Tamil Nadu, as well as Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh. It will link the Chennai-Katpadi line at Walajah, the Chennai-Renigunta line at Nagari, and the Chennai-Villupuram section at Tindivanam, enhancing connectivity.

The railway line will traverse the Cheyyar and Palar rivers, multiple national highways, and four-lane highways. The project includes 20 new stations, including Vellimedupettai, Teller, Vandavasi, Erumai Vetti, and others, along with the construction of 26 major and 200 minor bridges.

Of the total length, only 6 km (3%) of the new line between Walajah Road and Ranipet was completed and opened for goods traffic in November 2020. Since then, progress has been slow, causing frustration among commuters and stakeholders.

Southern Railway officials have stated that funds are allocated based on the stage of execution, and they remain hopeful that the project will receive sufficient funding. Information obtained via RTI by TNIE revealed that Southern Railway awarded contracts in June last year for constructing 33.26 km of new line at an estimated cost of `231.38 crore. Of the 725.7 hectares needed for the project, 699.37 hectares have already been acquired.