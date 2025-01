Wild expectations

In a recent conversation with a forest staff, the frustration was palpable. With human-wildlife conflict ramping up, he had a bone to pick with the lack of support from the revenue and police departments. “Our job is to manage wildlife, not the public,” he said, rolling his eyes at the chaos during elephant drives. “It’s turned into a circus-people treat it as a photo op for their social media. Meanwhile, we’re just trying to keep everyone safe.” The real issue? The revenue department gets the heads-up on wildlife movements but doesn’t bother to share until it’s too late. And the police? They could at least be on crowd control. After three years without a break, a little help wouldn’t go amiss.

-Jevin

Trumping the court? No way

A Chennai-based NRI businessman, under investigation for money laundering, recently asked a local court for permission to travel abroad. Among his multiple reasons for this request was the chance to attend Donald Trump’s swearing-in ceremony in the US. The hitch? The invitation was still ‘pending’—’conditions apply,’ he claimed, as if it were a casual invite to a social gathering. Sadly for him (possibly Trump’s guest list), the court wasn’t convinced. While it did acknowledge the right to travel abroad as an ‘indefeasible human right,’ it swiftly dismissed the request. Whether Trump was aware of this eager would-be guest remains unclear. For now, the businessman’s only ‘swearing-in’ will take place in a courtroom—not a presidential one.

-Siddharth Prabhakar