Over 66k digital meters turned defective in Madurai in last four years, says RTI

MADURAI: A RTI query revealed that around 66,933 digital electric meters turned defective in Madurai city over the last four years between January 2021 and January 2025. Activist claimed that the sub-standard quality of the installed meters caused the defect.



According to an RTI query, of the 66,933 digital electric meters, 49,573 meters were single-phase (domestic), 16,875 were three-phase (domestic), 485 were three-phase (commercial).



Speaking to TNIE, RTI Activist NG Mohan said, "The number of defective meters tells us about the effectiveness and quality of the meters. Mostly, single and three-phase meters turned defective, underlining the fact that power connections and power lines from transformers are not regulated by Tangedco.

Hence, we seek audits in all these categories. Inside the city, almost all localities are residential settlements. Tangedco can monitor the flow of power consumption, and most of the defective meters are under the domestic (non-commercial segment). Only a total of 485 meters have turned defective in four years in the commercial category."