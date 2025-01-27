Parai artiste Velu Murugan honoured with Padma Shri award

MADURAI: Noted parai (a percussion musical instrument) artiste Velu Murugan, also known as Velu Aasan, was honoured with the Padma Shri for his immense contribution to preserving and promoting traditional art. The Union government conferred the prestigious award on him on Saturday, an achievement that left Velu elated.

Speaking to TNIE, Velu expressed his gratitude, saying, “I feel immense happiness in receiving the award. I thank my parents, Ramaiya and Panthalam, for their support.”

Velu began practising parai in 1981 but had to take a hiatus due to personal challenges. He returned to the art in 1995 and has since dedicated himself to organising events and teaching parai to people worldwide.

He learnt new techniques from Murugan Vaathiyar of Pattiveeranpatti. In 2001, Velu founded the ‘Samar Kazhaikuzhu’, a group to train new parai artistes. The group has grown into one of the largest parai learning communities in Tamil Nadu.

Velu gives credit to his kuzhu for bringing attention to the traditional instrument, which ultimately contributed to his receiving the Padma Shri.