Republic Day celebrated across Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore unfurled the national flag in the presence of the SP S Aravind and received the guard of honour here on Sunday celebrating the 76th Republic Day.



The collector distributed appreciation certificates to more than 300 staff members of various government departments. Volunteers including Road Safety Committee members and activist R Pandiarajan were given appreciation certificates. Freedom fighter K Lakshmikandan Bharathi (retired) was also honoured.



The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's police medals were awarded to 50 police personnel. Special awards and certificates were distributed to individuals and students who excelled in various fields. A total of 49 students and achievers received certificates, prizes, and welfare assistance.



The event featured cultural performances by school students, and prizes were distributed to winners.



Tenkasi MLA S Palaninadar, District panchayat president Tamil Selvi Bose, District Revenue Officer Jayachandran and Tenkasi Revenue Divisional Officer Lavanya were present.



In Tirunelveli, Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan hoisted the tricolour in the presence of DIG Pa Moorthy, Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Santosh Hadimani and Tirunelveli SP N Silambarasan.