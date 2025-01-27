Republic Day celebrated across Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts

TENKASI/TIRUNELVELI/KANNIYAKUMARI: Tenkasi Collector A K Kamal Kishore unfurled the national flag in the presence of the SP S Aravind and received the guard of honour here on Sunday celebrating the 76th Republic Day.
The collector distributed appreciation certificates to more than 300 staff members of various government departments. Volunteers including Road Safety Committee members and activist R Pandiarajan were given appreciation certificates. Freedom fighter K Lakshmikandan Bharathi (retired) was also honoured.
The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's police medals were awarded to 50 police personnel. Special awards and certificates were distributed to individuals and students who excelled in various fields. A total of 49 students and achievers received certificates, prizes, and welfare assistance.
The event featured cultural performances by school students, and prizes were distributed to winners.
Tenkasi MLA S Palaninadar, District panchayat president Tamil Selvi Bose, District Revenue Officer Jayachandran and Tenkasi Revenue Divisional Officer Lavanya were present.
In Tirunelveli, Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan hoisted the tricolour in the presence of DIG Pa Moorthy, Tirunelveli Commissioner of Police Santosh Hadimani and Tirunelveli SP N Silambarasan.
In Kanniyakumari, Collector R Alagumeena hoisted the national flag and took the guard of honour in the presence of SP R Stalin, and released tricolour balloons and white doves. The district administration conducted the function at the Arignar Anna stadium in Nagercoil on Saturday.
The collector presented the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's medal to 75 police personnel and meritorious certificates to 92 police officials and staff. Distributing welfare assistance to beneficiaries and cheques to the best women SHGs, Alagumeena presented gold medals to five town panchayat department drivers who completed 20 years of service without accidents.
Moreover, the collector handed over meritorious certificate to 135 government officials and staff who served efficiently in the Thiruvalluvar Silver Jubilee celebration.
She distributed meritorious certificates to two headmasters and 33 teachers of Adi Dravidar Welfare schools which achieved 100% result in class 10 and 12 in the academic year 2023-2024.
The collector also presented medals and certificates to five sports persons who won in national and international level competitions.
District Revenue Officer J Balasubramaniam, Kanniyakumari MP Vijay Vasanth, District Forest Officer E Prasanth, Nagercoil Municipal Corporation Commissioner Nisanth Krishna,Assistant Collector (training) Sushree Suvangi, Nagercoil RDO S Kaleeswari and other officials participated.
Later at the Grama Sabha meeting held at Athikattuvilai village panchayat, District Collector Alagumeena participated and heard the basic requirements of people.
Shengottai GH CMO receives State award
Meanwhile, Dr Rajesh Kannan, Chief Medical Officer of Shengottai GH received the best doctor award from the Director of Medical and Rural Health Services and met Chief Minister M K Stalin in Chennai. The Shengottai GH conducts various surgeries, caesarean deliveries, and orthopaedic and ENT procedures. Notably, in-patients received a 'yellow bag' containing 10 essential items, including toothpaste and soap, as part of the hospital's initiatives.