Tamil Nadu CM, cabinet skip governor's 'At Home' reception on Republic Day occasion

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin, his cabinet colleagues, DMK’s alliance parties and top officials of the state government, including Chief Secretary N Muruganandam and DGP Shankar Jiwal, skipped the At Home reception hosted by Governor RN Ravi on the occasion of the Republic Day.

However, representatives of the AIADMK D Jayakumar and N Balaganga, BJP state president K Annamalai, H Raja, Tamilisai Soundararajan, R Sarathkumar, DMDK deputy general secretary LK Sudheesh and TMC president GK Vasan attended the reception. Though there were reports that Raj Bhavan extended invitations to all recognised parties, including TVK, party founder Vijay did not turn up.

While top officials skipped the event, Public Secretary Rita Harish Thakkar and a few collectors who were to receive certain awards for the Flag Day collection were present. Ravi also presented awards for social service and environment protection, and winners of essay competitions.

On Republic Day, the governor used to give three awards for the best floats of the government departments. This year, the announcement about the best floats was not made.