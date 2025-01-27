TN is not Periyar’s land, it is land of Tamil kings, says NTK chief Seeman

PUDUKKOTTAI: Expressing displeasure at references to Tamil Nadu as political icon Periyar’s land, NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Sunday said, “This is not Periyar’s land, rather it is the land of Tamil kings, the Cheras, Cholas, and the Pandyas, and that of leaders like Velu Nachiyar and Muthuramalinga Thevar.”

In an interaction with media persons, Seeman further on those likening late Tamil Eelam leader Prabhakaran’s struggle to Periyar’s ideology said, “He was not inspired by Periyar. Did he look up to Periyar when he built his army, or was he inspired by Subhas Chandra Bose and the bravery of our Tamil ancestors?”

He also dismissed claims that Periyar’s advocacy for women’s rights influenced the LTTE leader’s inclusion of women in his forces. Further, he called out political figures like Pazha Nedumaran for their remarks of Prabhakaran still being alive.

On the Vengaivayal water contamination case, Seeman pitched for a thorough re-investigation by the state police rather than involving the CBI as widely demanded.