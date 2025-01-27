‘Uncovered’ wells turn death trap for animals in Nilgiris forest region

Similarly, a five-year-old leopard was rescued from a well in a residential area located in Kotagiri in 2021. The same year, a sloth bear had accidentally fallen into an open tank in Kotagiri, but managed to climb out using a ladder placed by the forest officials.

On May 29, 2024, in Gudalur forest division, a four-year-old elephant calf got trapped in a 30-foot-deep dry well at Kurinchi Nagar in Kollapalli at Pandalur. Again, forest officials rose to the occasion and rescued the animals.

According to N Sadiq Ali, a Nilgiris-based wildlife activist, the forest staff leave a lot to be desired as far as regular inspections are concerned.

Speaking to TNIE, Sadiq Ali, who is also the founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said,

“We have noticed that the forest officials visit an area only during animal rescue calls. As a result, the small farmers and even panchayats do not take a lot of initiative to cover the well or water tanks properly, to prevent such mishaps.