‘Uncovered’ wells turn death trap for animals in Nilgiris forest region

COIMBATORE: Open wells and uncovered water tanks in the surrounding areas of Kotagiri forest range in the Nilgiris forest division are posing a hazard to wildlife, as there have been instances of animals accidentally falling into these wells, and then struggling to survive.
On January 18, two sloth bears had fallen into an open well (ground level) owned by Jackanarai panchayat near Kotagiri. According to sources, the sloth bears (a mother and a subadult) had spent close to three hours inside the well. The forest officials had to use ladders to rescue the bears. Sources added that the animals could have died in the well, had there been more water in the well.
Similarly, a five-year-old leopard was rescued from a well in a residential area located in Kotagiri in 2021. The same year, a sloth bear had accidentally fallen into an open tank in Kotagiri, but managed to climb out using a ladder placed by the forest officials.
On May 29, 2024, in Gudalur forest division, a four-year-old elephant calf got trapped in a 30-foot-deep dry well at Kurinchi Nagar in Kollapalli at Pandalur. Again, forest officials rose to the occasion and rescued the animals.
According to N Sadiq Ali, a Nilgiris-based wildlife activist, the forest staff leave a lot to be desired as far as regular inspections are concerned.
Speaking to TNIE, Sadiq Ali, who is also the founder of Wildlife and Nature Conservation Trust (WNCT), said,
“We have noticed that the forest officials visit an area only during animal rescue calls. As a result, the small farmers and even panchayats do not take a lot of initiative to cover the well or water tanks properly, to prevent such mishaps.
The forest department officials should sensitise people to this problem in every village, including those living on the fringes of the forest area. They should also impose a fine on landowners for any lapses made in this regard.”
Kotagiri forest range officials told TNIE that initially they had decided to send a notice to the panchayat in this regard, but refrained from it after they found that the well in question was covered with an iron sheet, but it was stolen by some tipplers.
“We have instructed the panchayat officials to cover the well again, failing which we will take action in the following week,” a forest official said, adding that due to staff shortage, they were unable to keep tabs on the entire forest area.