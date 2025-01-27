Union government projects that harm people will be stopped: Tamil Nadu CM

MADURAI: The Tamil Nadu government will halt any project initiated by the centre if it harms the people of the state, Chief Minister M K Stalin said during a thanksgiving function organised by Melur villagers.

The event was organised on Sunday to thank the state for its efforts to get the centre to annul the auction of the tungsten mining project in Melur taluk. Stalin attended the events held in Arittapatti and Vallalapatti.

“The Dravidian model government, considering the welfare of the people, passed a resolution in the Assembly against the project and our MPs continuously raised the issue in Parliament. Pressure exerted by the people of this area has also contributed to the project being scrapped. At the time of passing the resolution, the AIADMK and all other parties came together and unanimously adopted the resolution,” Stalin said.

He assured the villagers that the tungsten mining project would not materialise as long as he was the chief minister of the state.

“Elections are slated to be held in a year and a half. You and I know what the people have decided for that election. No matter what, we will be there for the people of Tami Nadu, and the people will also stand by us. The DMK will always be present for the people,” the chief minister added.

After the programme, Stalin received petitions from the residents of Vallalapatti and Arittapatti.

During the event, ministers I Periyasamy, P Moorthy, Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, K R Periakaruppan and other officials were present.

After the chief minister’s announcement, cases lodged against nearly 11,608 people over the anti-tungsten mining project were withdrawn by the police on Sunday.

Teachers seek counselling

A few graduate teachers held pamphlets urging the state government to conduct BT/BRTE counselling for teachers, at Aritapatti village ahead of the chief minister’s visit. They later submitted their petition to Stalin.