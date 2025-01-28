All government primary schools in Tamil Nadu turn ‘smart’ with inauguration of 22,931st classroom

CHENNAI: Marking the completion of the state’s project to establish smart classrooms for primary classes in government schools across Tamil Nadu, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated the 22,931st smart classroom for the Government Higher Secondary School in Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

The school education department undertook the installation of 22,931 smart classrooms in government schools to facilitate interactive teaching and learning processes through text, images, audio and video. The project, implemented at a cost of Rs 455.32 crore, is expected to benefit 11,76,452 students across the state.

The project has now been completed across all districts, culminating in the inauguration of the 22,931st classroom at the Government Higher Secondary School at Okkiyam Thoraipakkam.

In a post on X, CM MK Stalin said that School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi informed him of the completion of the project over phone.

“I am happy about the achievements of the school education department like modernising the primary classes and also model schools that help students get into premier higher educational institutions. Let us proclaim loudly that government schools are a symbol of our pride,” he said in the post.

Additionally, 8,209 hi-tech labs are being constructed in government schools at a cost of Rs 519.73 crore to benefit 43,89,382 students. The construction of these labs is nearing completion.