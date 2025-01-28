Bhoomi puja for Madurai Central Prison held in Sembur

Moreover, the Madurai prison has to accommodate 1,500 inmates in 31 acres, while the Coimbatore prison accommodates 2,200 inmates in 167 acres. Meanwhile, 720 inmates are accommodated in Cuddalore prison, 1,400 inmates in Salem (130 acres), 2,500 inmates in Tiruchy (289 acres) and 2,100 inmates in Vellore (53 acres). Though the inmate cells were constructed as per norms, the overall space for the prison remains pertinent as Madurai prison is one of the prisons in the state with a lot of industrial activities.



When the issue of accommodation, locality of the prison, traffic congestion and others arose, the state government decided to shift the location of the prison, including the women's prison and quarters. However when a land was identified near Ediyapatti, the residents objected to the plan and claimed it would adversely affect the biodiversity of the locality. Following this, another land was identified in Thethur near Vadipatti, but that too was not shortlisted. Finally, an 89-acre poramboke land was identified in Sembur near Melur.



Recently, the state government had also told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, in a PIL seeking to shift the prison, that they would expedite the process.



Speaking to TNIE, a senior prison official said the police housing corporation will start its work soon after the administrative works are done. The new prison complex in Sembur will consist of a central prison, prison for women, quarters and other facilities, and will accommodate around 3,000 inmates, which is the highest for any existing prison in the state. As the existing prison is located in the heart of the city, it takes around 25-30 minutes to reach the district court. Whereas from the proposed site to the court complex, it will take less time only. The new complex, a three-storey building, will be established by sticking to all the manuals mentioned in the prison norms, the official added.