Farmers threaten protests if relief for livestock killed by dogs not paid soon

As per the report sent by the animal husbandry department report to the government which is based on post morterm examination, 250 goats had died due to stray dog attacks during January-November 2024. But farmers claim over 1000 goats had died. They say several farmers buried the carcasses without informing the department.

“In Tiruppur district, around 1000 goats were killed by stray dogs in 2024 alone. But most of these goats were buried by farmers without post-mortem examination. As per official figures, around 300 goats had died,” Velusamy said.

Further, he said, “Even on Monday morning, four roosters were killed by stray dogs in Maravapalayam village near Kangeyam. We were preparing to stage protest in November 2024 demanding compensation

However, on November 23, 2024, the revenue officials assured us that compensation would be paid for the deceased goats within 45 days.

Now officials have extended the deadline by another 20 days. We will launch protests if compensation is not paid within the due time,” he added.

MSS Pugazhenthi, joint director of the animal husbandry department of Tiruppur, said, “We understand the situation of farmers. We have sent a proposal to the government in this regard. We are waiting for the government’s decision.”