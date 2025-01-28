Fishermen to stage strike condemning fishers' arrest by SL Navy

RAMANATHAPURAM: Fishermen association went on a two-day strike on Monday, condemning the recent arrest of 34 Indian fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy for IMBL violation.



On Sunday, Sri Lankan Navy seized three boats and arrested 34 fishermen hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam. The fishers were then produced before Killinochchi Court on Sunday, and remanded for 10 days till February 5. The fishers were lodged in Sri Lankan prison.



Following the arrest, all fishermen associations in Rameswaram hosted a meeting on Monday, and decided to stage a strike for two days from Monday. No boats from Rameswaram will venture into the sea during these days. Fishers along with the family members of the arrested will be staging a protest on Friday at Rameswaram.



Speaking about the demands, fishermen association leaders said that the central government should take immediate action towards releasing all the fishermen from the Sri Lankan prison and retrieve the fishing boats. Also, fishermen demanded the central government to conduct a bilateral meeting with Sri Lanka to delegate a permanent solution for the prolonged fishermen issues.