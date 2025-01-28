Five lakh plants to be raised in Sims Park

NILGIRIS: Ahead of the tourism season, officials have started plantation works at Sims Park, owned by the Horticulture Department in Coonoor, on Monday.

In April and May, tourists from across the state are expected to visit Coonoor and Ooty. Hence, the horticultural department is planning to plant around five lakh flowering plants as well as raise seedlings before February 20.

A senior official from the horticulture department told TNIE, “We have started planting 35 types of Salvia, Dalia, Penstemon, two types of marigold (inco and French), begonia, Antirrhinum, delphinium, Pansy, phlox, and Petunia in 130 varieties (mixed, double, and single colours) across the Sims Park, which is spread over 30 acres. Out of 30 acres, we have used almost 23 acres for planting. In this regard, we have engaged 75 workers.”

The official added, “We have imported most seedlings from a company in Kolkata. Unlike last year, we have also planted more lisianthus, which is from the Netherlands, and improved many topiaries in Sims Park this year.”

“Last year, we planted only 2.5 lakh flowering plants and seedlings. However, this year we have decided the amount and planted 5 lakh flowering plants to give a new look to the arriving tourists. We have increased several beds for planting. Unlike other flowers, flowering of salvia would take time and we are expecting it to bloom by April first week.

We will soon begin similar works at Ooty Government Botanical Garden (GBG) and district collector Lakshmi Bhavya Tanneru will inaugurate it in February. We are planning to raise hybrid varieties at Ooty GBG.”