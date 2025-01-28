Flagpoles must be off Tamil Nadu roads in three months: Madurai Bench of Madras HC

Installation of flagpoles with or without permission amounts to encroachment of public places, roads, streets etc, which lead to traffic congestion and inconvenience to the public, the judge said. “No one has any right to erect any flagpole by obstructing public users,” he said. Besides, he noted that 114 FIRs are pending across the state over disputes in flagpole-related incidents.

There are several criminal cases registered due to disputes over flagpole-related incidents, including selecting the spot and height of the flag mast, the judge said. With regard to temporary installation of flagpoles, the judge told the state could permit political parties to temporarily install flagpoles in public places, without causing any damage, for meetings, processions, and events by collecting a prescribed rent in advance, in accordance with the law.

After the expiry of the period of such permission or licence, the authorities should ensure that the temporary structures are removed and the public place is restored. In case of any damage, the cost should be paid to the department concerned, the judge said. He directed the chief secretary and all district collectors to ensure strict compliance with the directions.