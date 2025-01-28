It’s my dream to see a Dalit CM in Tamil Nadu: Governor RN Ravi

CUDDALORE: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said he would like to see a Dalit become CM of Tamil Nadu, want members of this community at the helm of affairs, holding their head high.

He was speaking after inaugurating a function marking the 135th birth anniversary of Swami AS Sahajanandhar Adigalar in Chidambaram.

Exhorting everyone to follow in the footsteps of Swami Sakhajanandar, who established educational institutions in Chidambaram under Nandanar’s name, benefiting the Dalit community, the governor said, “While colonial powers once posed a threat to society, a third force has emerged post-Independence, claiming to deliver social justice but aiming to destroy our culture, civilisation, and dharma. We must adhere to Swami Sakhajanandar’s principles. It is my dream to see people from the Dalit community become chief ministers, ISRO scientists, and engineering experts.”