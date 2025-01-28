It’s my dream to see a Dalit CM in Tamil Nadu: Governor RN Ravi

CUDDALORE: Governor RN Ravi on Monday said he would like to see a Dalit become CM of Tamil Nadu, want members of this community at the helm of affairs, holding their head high.
He was speaking after inaugurating a function marking the 135th birth anniversary of Swami AS Sahajanandhar Adigalar in Chidambaram.
Exhorting everyone to follow in the footsteps of Swami Sakhajanandar, who established educational institutions in Chidambaram under Nandanar’s name, benefiting the Dalit community, the governor said, “While colonial powers once posed a threat to society, a third force has emerged post-Independence, claiming to deliver social justice but aiming to destroy our culture, civilisation, and dharma. We must adhere to Swami Sakhajanandar’s principles. It is my dream to see people from the Dalit community become chief ministers, ISRO scientists, and engineering experts.”
Feeling privileged to have participated in the function, Ravi further said, “Our culture, civilisation, and dharma have been under attack for thousands of years. During the British colonial period, communist forces like Karl Marx and Christian missionaries tried to destroy our culture and traditions. Records from 1822 show that district collectors conducted surveys on schools and colleges in Madras province, revealing that people of all castes, including ‘Shudras’, were educated and united. However, this history is now being distorted for political purposes.”
Ravi also said his recent visit to Keezhvenmani in Nagapattinam district, where 48 Dalits were burned alive during a “Maoist-instigated incident”. He said, “Even 58 years later, the people in that region live in extreme poverty. Instead of merely constructing a memorial, the government could have built houses for them. However, due to political reasons, they continue to live in poverty.”
Ravi also interacted with students at the Nandanar Government Boys Higher Secondary School Hostel, Chidambaram, established by Swami Sakhajanandar. He had lunch with the students before leaving for Chennai. Meanwhile, members of INDIA bloc held a black-flag protest near the Gandhi statue.