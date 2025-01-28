Loss of habitat keeps migratory water birds away from Kovai

COIMBATORE: There has been an alarming decline in the numbers of migratory water bird and their population in the wetlands of Coimbatore according to the Asian Water Bird Census (AWC) conducted by Coimbatore Nature Society (CNS). This exercise was carried out with 33 volunteers across 31 different waterbodies in the district from January 14 to 19 for the 12th consecutive year.

The CNS census this year has uncovered 149 species in a total population of 9,119 birds across the wetlands. In comparison, AWC 2024 yielded 201 species for a population of 16,069 birds.

The census has pointed out that both migratory water birds species and population shows a steady decline 2017 onwards.

“Despite this year’s abundant rainfall filling wetlands across Coimbatore and its neighbouring districts, a notable decline in migratory water bird numbers is concerning. Key factors include declining water quality due to release of untreated sewage, habitat degradation caused by desilting of waterbodies and removal of vegetation as well as increased competition for food owing to fishing.

There is also a loss of critical shoreline habitats for wading birds,” said PR Selvaraj, president of CNS. He added that invasive species and reduced roosting spaces have driven away species such as sandpipers, Ospreys, and Marsh Harriers.

“We must stress the need for scientifically-driven wetland management and collaborative action to restore these ecosystems, ensuring they remain vital habitats for birdlife. Among the wetlands surveyed, most bird species have been recorded from Krishnampathy (95 species), followed by Senkulam (72 species), Kolarampathy and Perur Puttuvikki (62 each),” said PB Balaji, a senior member of CNS.

“Maximum bird counts were reported from Krishnampathy (1212 birds), followed by Senkulam (720 birds) and Kolarampathy (494 birds). Also, a notable sightings this year were the Common House martin, Daurian Starling, Paddyfield ssWarbler and Small Pratincole,” he added.